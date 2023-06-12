The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Allstate by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 930,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,644,000 after buying an additional 319,573 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Allstate by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $112.37. 1,119,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

