Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

