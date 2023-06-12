Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 3,100 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 149,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

