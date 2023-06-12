Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 3,100 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 149,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
