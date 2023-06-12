Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $125.79. 3,785,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,057. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

