T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 8,593,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $321,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

