Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.06 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002187 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $102.06 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

