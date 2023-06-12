SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

