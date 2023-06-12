Stratis Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.84 million and $3.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.32 or 0.06711760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,047,577 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

