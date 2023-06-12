StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.27.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.