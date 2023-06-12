StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 4.5 %

LFVN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.