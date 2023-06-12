StockNews.com Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Sell

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Up 0.6 %

TPIC opened at $11.56 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.