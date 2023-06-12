StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

