StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

ONCT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 39,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,570. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

