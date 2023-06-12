StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

