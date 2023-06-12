StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 1,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
