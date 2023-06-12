StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %
FSFG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
