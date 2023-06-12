StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

FSFG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also

