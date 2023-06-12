StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

