StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.