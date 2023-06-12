Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Stock Performance

STGYF stock opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.89.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.