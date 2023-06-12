Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.