Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $11,880,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 181,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.96. 482,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

