SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 82,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 38,148 shares.The stock last traded at $34.84 and had previously closed at $34.96.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

