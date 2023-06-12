SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $88.61. 7,366,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

