SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,910. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

