Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 714,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

