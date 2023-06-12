Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 29,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,389,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
