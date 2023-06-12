Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. 1,480,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,700. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

