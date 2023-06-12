Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 600.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 0.9 %
Société BIC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.
Société BIC Company Profile
