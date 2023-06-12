Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 69.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
MGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 18,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.72.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
