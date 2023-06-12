Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 69.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 18,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.72.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,200,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 574,900 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,920,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 358,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

