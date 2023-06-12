Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Drops By 69.2%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.