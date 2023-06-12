Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rises By 411.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 0.5 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.