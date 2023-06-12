Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rises By 411.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 0.5 %
BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.
About BB Seguridade Participações
