Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Increases By 450.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.7 %

ATLCP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atlanticus

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

