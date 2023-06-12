Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Declines By 88.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 309,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
