Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Declines By 88.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 309,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

