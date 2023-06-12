SES AI (NYSE:SES) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 114,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. SES AI has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,082 shares of company stock valued at $307,793. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SES AI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SES AI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

