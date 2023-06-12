Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 592,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,971. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

