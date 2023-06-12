Royal Bank of Canada Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target to GBX 325

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

British Land Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.36 on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

