Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$101.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.15. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$70.12 and a 12 month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

