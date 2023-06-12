Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$101.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$70.12 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.15.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

