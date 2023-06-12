RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.