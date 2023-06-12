Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.99. 2,686,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,568,000 after buying an additional 759,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,344,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,013,000 after buying an additional 198,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

