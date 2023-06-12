Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 78,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,777. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

