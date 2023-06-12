Reviewing MediaAlpha (MAX) and Its Peers

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MediaAlpha to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -40.92% -172.18% -6.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for MediaAlpha and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 767 4820 10042 260 2.62

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.58%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.82%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.72 MediaAlpha Competitors $7.78 billion $84.36 million -24.92

MediaAlpha’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MediaAlpha competitors beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.