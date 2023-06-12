Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $146.80. 313,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,028. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

