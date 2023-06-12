Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.96 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Reef

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform streamlining DeFi access through a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski, it supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. REEF is the native utility token on Reef chain, used for transaction fees (gas), on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC), and collateral within the ecosystem. With a flexible supply, its deflationary fee burn model offsets governance and chain running costs. Users can stake REEF tokens to participate in governance and earn rewards. Reef chain is an advanced smart contracts blockchain, backwards-compatible with Ethereum EVM, featuring runtime upgradability, on-chain governance, and high throughput. ERC-20 REEF tokens can be converted to Reef chain native tokens via Gate.io exchange. Reef’s goal is to simplify DeFi by offering a single location for lending, borrowing, staking, and trading.”

