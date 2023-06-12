Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $213,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,076. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

