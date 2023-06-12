RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.3 %

RICK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $728.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RICK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

