Raymond James Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $5.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Price Performance

NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $196,725.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $87,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,891 shares in the company, valued at $660,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,087 shares of company stock valued at $692,497. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 23.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.