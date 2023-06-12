Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Acquires $398,475.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ranpak Stock Up 4.6 %

PACK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.58. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

