Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $2.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002832 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

