Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.32 and $1.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00019036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,916.71 or 1.00064664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.