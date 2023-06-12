Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,679 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 3.27% of Qiagen worth $377,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 441.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 815,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,188. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.